Inter wins 2-1 at Brescia to move top of Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan moved back atop the Serie A standings with a 2-1 win at struggling Brescia on Tuesday.

Goals in each half from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku sent Inter two points above eight-time defending champion Juventus, which hosts Genoa on Wednesday.

Inter had wasted the opportunity to take advantage of Juve’s draw with Lecce this past weekend as it was also held to a draw, by Parma.

The Nerazzurri took the lead on Tuesday with a stroke of luck in the 23rd minute as Martinez’s long-range effort deflected off Andrea Cistana and looped over Brescia goalkeeper Enrico Alfonso and into the back of the net.

Lukaku doubled Inter’s lead in the 63rd, racing down the right flank before cutting inside and curling the ball into the left side of the goal.

Brescia didn’t let their heads drop and Mario Balotelli almost scored against his former club but Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic saved his first attempt and Balotelli then fired the rebound over from close range.

The home side did get one back shortly after as Dimitri Bisoli’s effort took a double deflection off Handanovic and Milan Skriniar. It went down as an own goal to the Inter defender and set up a nervy final 15 minutes.