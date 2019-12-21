Ings double helps Southampton sink Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings scored twice as Southampton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone, and dumped Aston Villa in it, with a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Saints took the lead when Shane Long’s shot was saved by Tom Heaton and Ings was on hand to tuck in the rebound after 21 minutes at Villa Park.

It was 2-0 on the half-hour mark after James Ward-Prowse’s corner was met by Jack Stephens, who nodded the ball past the diving Heaton.

Article continues below ...

Six minutes after the break Nathan Redmond’s ball into the penalty box fell to Ings, who spun and fired high into the net for his 11th league goal of the season.

Jack Grealish pulled one back from the edge of the box but Villa was well beaten.

_

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports