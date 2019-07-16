Houston visits Atlanta United FC on 7-game road skid

Houston Dynamo (8-8-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (9-8-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to Atlanta United FC trying to avoid its eighth straight road loss.

Atlanta United FC is 6-1-3 in home games. Atlanta United FC is 4-1-0 when it records two goals.

The Dynamo are 1-7-0 in road games. Houston is 5-1-0 when it scores two goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gonzalo Pity Martinez leads Atlanta United FC with four assists. Josef Martinez has nine goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Alberth Elis has seven goals and six assists for Houston. Mauro Manotas has two goals over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 4-5-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Houston: 2-6-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, four shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Florentin Pogba (injured), Ezequiel Barco (injured), Hector Villalba (injured), Jeff Larentowicz, George Bello (injured), Kevin Kratz (injured).

Houston: Memo Rodriguez (injured), Eric Bird (injured).