Henry’s Monaco earns 2nd win ahead of meeting with Vieira

PARIS (AP) — Colombia striker Radamel Falcao scored two penalties in a 2-0 away win at Amiens on Tuesday to give Monaco coach Thierry Henry his second victory in 10 games since taking over at the French league club in mid-October.

The win lifted Monaco out of the relegation zone and dropped Amiens into 19th place. Both teams have 13 points but Monaco has the better goal difference.

Also Tuesday, Nice and Angers played out a 0-0 draw. The sixth successive clean sheet for coach Patrick Vieira’s Nice set a single-season record for the club in the league. But scoring is a problem: Nice was also scoreless in a 0-0 draw with Guingamp last weekend and remains in seventh place with 25 points.

Angers has 18 points, in 12th place.

Former Arsenal teammates Vieira and Henry go head-to-head for the first time as coaches in the league when Nice travels to Monaco on Friday.

In Tuesday’s late game, Lille beat Montpellier 1-0, dislodging the southern club from second spot behind runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Nicolas Pepe fired home the winner in the sixth minute, the Lille forward’s 10th league goal in 16 games this season.

Lille is now second on 30 points, with Montpellier slipping to third, still on 29.

PSG has 43 points.