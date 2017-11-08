Harvey steps down as Reign coach, Andonovski hired

SEATTLE (AP) Laura Harvey has stepped down as head coach and general manager of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Seattle Reign.

She was quickly replaced Tuesday by FC Kansas City coach Vlatko Andonovski.

With the Reign since 2013, Harvey was named the NWSL Coach of the Year in both 2014 and 2015. The Reign won the Supporters’ Shield for each of those seasons.

”The journey has been wild and I appreciate every single player’s contribution to what we have built,” Harvey wrote in a post to social media. ”We have stories and memories to last forever.”

Harvey did not offer a reason for her departure.

Andonovski signed a two-year deal with the club. He led FCKC to a pair of NWSL championships in 2014 and 2015, defeating the Reign for both titles.