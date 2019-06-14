FIFA men’s world rankings list for June

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA rankings for June (last rankings in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. England (4)

5. Portugal (7)

6. Croatia (5)

7. Spain (9)

8. Uruguay (6)

9. Switzerland (8)

10. Denmark (10)

11. Germany (13)

(tie) Argentina (11)

13. Colombia (12)

14. Italy (17)

(tie) Netherlands (16)

16. Chile (15)

17. Sweden (14)

18. Mexico (18)

19. Poland (20)

20. Iran (21)