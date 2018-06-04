Everton won’t stand in way of Rooney moving to DC United

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) New Everton manager Marco Silva will not stand in Wayne Rooney’s way if the striker wants to leave the English Premier League club for Major Soccer League’s DC United.

The 32-year-old Rooney has been in talks with the Washington club despite spending only one season back at Everton after 13 years at Manchester United.

Silva says ”we will talk with him but it is Wayne’s decision.”

Rooney has a season remaining on his Everton contract.