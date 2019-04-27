Ebobisse breaks tie, Timbers beat Toronto FC 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse broke a tie on a diving header in the 70th minute in the Portland Timbers’ 2-1 victory over Toronto FC in windy conditions Saturday.

Bill Tuiloma tied it for Portland (2-5-1) in the 22nd minute on a volley off a corner kick. The Timbers won for the first time at BMO Field.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring for Toronto (4-2-1) in the 20th.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, RAPIDS 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Julian Gressel scored in the 74th minute and Atlanta beat Colorado for the defending MLS Cup champion’s first home victory of the season.

Brad Guzan had three saves for his second shutout of the year for United (2-3-2).

The Rapids (0-7-2) have lost six straight.

RED BULLS 1, FC CINCINNATI

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Connor Lade scored in the 38th minute and New York beat expansion FC Cincinnati to snap a five-game winless streak.

Luis Robles had his first shutout of the season and 64th overall to help New York (2-4-2) win for the 100th time at Red Bull Arena. FC Cincinnati (2-5-2) was shut out for the third straight game, extending its scoreless drought to 341 minutes.

UNION 1, WHITECAPS 1, TIE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Polish striker Kacper Przybylko scored his first MLS goal to pull Philadelphia even in the 66th minute in the tie with Vancouver.

Making his first start for the Union (4-3-2), Przybylko got past defenders Doniel Henry and Erik Godoy and beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau with a low shot. Philadelphia’s Matt Freese made four saves, allowing only Henry’s goal in the 41st minute. Crepeau made two saves for Vancouver (1-5-3).

ORLANDO CITY 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 1, TIE

NEW YORK (AP) — Héber Araújo dos Santos scored in the 51st minute to help New York City FC tie Orlando City.

Nani scored for Orlando City (3-3-3) in the 18th minute. NYCFC is 2-1-6.

EARTHQUAKES 0, FC DALLAS 0, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Daniel Vega had four saves for his second shutout of the season in San Jose’s scoreless draw with FC Dallas.

Jesse Gonzalez had two saves for FC Dallas (5-2-2) for his second shutout of the season. The Earthquakes (2-5-2) had a 13-11 edge in shots.