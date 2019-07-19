Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia and Chicago square off

Chicago Fire (5-9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (10-6-6, first in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference-leader Philadelphia faces the Chicago Fire.

The Union are 8-2-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is 6-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The Fire are 3-5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the league with 116 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamiro Monteiro has four goals and six assists for Philadelphia. Kacper Przybylko has six goals over the last 10 games for the Union.

C.J. Sapong has nine goals and one assist for Chicago. Djordje Mihailovic has two goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Chicago: 1-5-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.8 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Oliver Mbaizo (injured), Michee Ngalina (injured), Jamiro Monteiro (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

Chicago: None listed.