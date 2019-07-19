Colorado takes on New York City FC in non-conference play

New York City FC (7-3-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-10-5, 11th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids and New York City FC meet for a non-conference matchup at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids are 4-5-2 in home games. Kei Kamara is ninth in league play with eight goals. Colorado has scored 31 goals.

New York City FC is 3-2-4 in road games. New York City FC is 3-0-3 when it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Price leads Colorado with four assists. Andre Shinyashiki has three goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

Heber leads New York City FC with seven goals. Maxi Moralez has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

New York City FC: 5-2-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).

New York City FC: James Sands (injured), Joe Scally (injured), Alexandru Mitrita (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).