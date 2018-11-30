Colombia’s Junior reaches first Copa Sudamericana final

<p> Luis Narvaez of Colombia's Junior, center, celebrates at the end of a Copa Sudamericana second leg semifinal match against Colombia's Independent Santa Fe at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Nov., 29, 2018. Junior won 3-0 on aggregated and and qualified for the final. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) </p>

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Copa Sudamericana will feature first-time finalists Junior Barranquilla of Colombia and Atletico Paranaense of Brazil next week.

Junior completed the lineup on Thursday when it beat fellow Colombian side Santa Fe 1-0 in the semifinals, and 3-0 on aggregate.

Striker Teo Gutierrez scored in the first half.

Gutierrez and defender Gabriel Fuentes were sent off, and will miss the first leg of the final on Dec. 5 in Barranquilla.

The second leg will be on Dec. 12 in Curitiba, southern Brazil.