Close to Chelsea move, Lampard misses training with Derby

DERBY, England (AP) — Frank Lampard is edging closer to becoming Chelsea manager.

Lampard’s current team, Derby, says the former England midfielder has been excused from reporting back for preseason training on Monday and Tuesday “to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible.”

Lampard began talks last week with Chelsea, where he is the record scorer with 211 goals. He won three Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge from 2001-14.

Derby, which will play in the second-tier League Championship next season, says “on the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager.”

The Chelsea job has been vacant since Maurizio Sarri left for Italian champion Juventus last month.