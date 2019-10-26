Pulisic scores hat trick with head trick
Christian Pulisic scored his first career hat trick in the Premier League for Chelsea against Burnley on Saturday. He completed the hat trick with a header into the goal, giving his team a 4-0 lead.
CHRISTIAN PULISIC COMPLETES HIS HAT TRICK!!! 🎩
CHRISTIAN PULISIC COMPLETES HIS HAT TRICK!!! 🎩

(via @NBCSportsSoccer)
Pulisic’s hat trick was purely magical … and this magician is making history.
Christian Pulisic is the first Chelsea player to score a 'perfect' Premier League hat trick since Didier Drogba against Wigan in May 2010.
Pulisic is the 4th player at 21 or younger to score a perfect hat trick in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/Ubz2baSzgM
This wasn’t any normal trick … this was a ‘perfect’ hat trick – he scored with his right foot, left foot and a header.
'@cpulisic_10 scored his first @PremierLeague goal today.
Then, the American wanted some more. Check out ⚽️⚽️⚽️from his hat-trick performance for @ChelseaFC. pic.twitter.com/U2awziddRU
After a slow start for Pulisic, he showed today that he is wicked good and worth the high price Chelsea paid. This 21-year-old star is brewing up something special for the future of his team.
He has cast a spell on the hearts’ of American soccer fans nationwide.