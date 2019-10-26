Pulisic scores hat trick with head trick

Christian Pulisic scored his first career hat trick in the Premier League for Chelsea against Burnley on Saturday. He completed the hat trick with a header into the goal, giving his team a 4-0 lead.

Pulisic’s hat trick was purely magical … and this magician is making history.

This wasn’t any normal trick … this was a ‘perfect’ hat trick – he scored with his right foot, left foot and a header.

After a slow start for Pulisic, he showed today that he is wicked good and worth the high price Chelsea paid. This 21-year-old star is brewing up something special for the future of his team.

He has cast a spell on the hearts’ of American soccer fans nationwide.