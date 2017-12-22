China under-20 games in Germany abandoned following protest

BERLIN (AP) The German and Chinese soccer federations have abandoned a series of friendly games by the China under-20 team against fourth-tier clubs in Germany following a controversy over spectators displaying Tibetan flags.

A month ago, the project was suspended until the winter break after the Chinese team walked off the field at fourth-division club TSV Schott Mainz when a small group of onlookers displayed the flags.

The German soccer federation says it has now agreed with its Chinese counterpart ”not to continue” the games in southwestern Germany.

Article continues below ...

China’s under-20 team had been invited to play friendly games on free match-days caused by an uneven number of teams in the German regional league. The project was supposed to help the team prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.