Brescia hires Fabio Grosso as coach, replacing Corini

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Brescia has hired Fabio Grosso as its new coach, replacing Eugenio Corini.

The Serie A club made the announcement on Tuesday, two days after Corini was fired following a 2-1 defeat at Hellas Verona.

Grosso, who won the World Cup in 2006 with Italy as a player, previously coached the Juventus youth team as well as Bari and Verona.

The 41-year-old Grosso was fired by Verona at the beginning of May despite the team being in the Serie B playoff positions.

Brescia, which also earned promotion to Italy’s top flight last season, is 19th in the 20-team division, a point from safety, although it has played a match less than nearly all of the other teams.

It is the fifth coaching change in Serie A this season.