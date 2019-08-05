Bedoya makes statement about gun violence in capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya made a statement about gun violence in the nation’s capital.

After scoring the opening goal in the Philadelphia Union’s 5-1 victory over D.C. United on Sunday night, Bedoya ran to an on-field microphone and shouted to the crowd: “Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence! Let’s go!”

Bedoya earlier tweeted about recent gun violence in Texas and Ohio that killed 29 people.

The 32-year-old Bedoya has played for the U.S. national team.

Bedoya first-timed a right-footer off the post into the net to give Philadelphia (12-7-6) the lead in the third minute. Union goalkeeper played a clearance into the left side of the attacking half where Andrew Wooten won the ball from defender Donovan Pines and crossed it to Marco Fabián, who fed Bedoya for the finish from just outside the box.

Marco Fabián had two goals and an assist for the Union, and Kacper Przybylko and Fabrice-Jean Picault also scored.

Frédéric Brillant scored for D.C. (9-7-9).

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, TIMBERS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ethan Finlay scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time, Vito Mannone had five saves for his second consecutive shutout and Minnesota beat Portland.

Mannone has shutouts in three of his last four games. Minnesota (11-7-5) is unbeaten, with five wins, in its last seven.

Portland’s Larrys Mabiala was called for a hand ball in the area and, after video review confirmed the call, Finlay converted from the spot in the second minute of stoppage time. The Timbers (9-9-4) had their six game unbeaten streak snapped.