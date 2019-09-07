Barca crush future Madrid team in preview of women’s clasico

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has seen its first preview of what will become the women’s version of the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid clasico.

Madrid announced in June it reached an agreement to take over the recently promoted Deportivo Tacon and convert it into its first women’s team for the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona showed its superiority to Tacon on Saturday, when last season’s Champions League finalist crushed the visitor 9-1 in the opening round of Spain’s women’s league. Spain forward Jennifer Hermoso led Barcelona with a hat trick.

Barcelona said 5,413 people attended the match, which was not played at Camp Nou but at its much smaller Johan Cruyff stadium with a capacity for 6,000.

Tacon will use this season as a transition period with its players using Madrid’s training center for practices and matches.

Madrid is one of the few top European clubs not to have a women’s side. Madrid’s club members will vote on Sept. 15 to approve the takeover of Tacon proposed by its board.