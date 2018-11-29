Brazil’s Atletico Paranaense reaches Copa Sudamericana final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Atletico Paranaense reached the Copa Sudamericana final for the first time after beating fellow Brazilian side Fluminense 2-0 on Wednesday and 4-0 on aggregate.

Nikao scored in the first half and Bruno Guimaraes in the second at Maracana Stadium, prompting upset fans of Rio de Janeiro giant Fluminense to riot against police and Atletico fans.

Atletico will face a Colombian team in the final on Dec. 5 and 12.

Junior Barranquilla will host Santa Fe on Thursday with a comfortable a 2-0 advantage.

The winner of Copa Sudamericana will qualify for next year’s Copa Libertadores.