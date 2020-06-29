American defender Miazga suspended for 3 matches after fight

American defender Matt Miazga will be suspended for Reading’s next three matches after getting into a fight with Derby’s Tom Lawrence following a 2-1 loss.

Both players received red cards following the fight in the second tier League Championship on Saturday. Miazga threw a punch, received a head-butt and slapped Lawrence on the face.

Miazga, a 24-year-old from Clifton, New Jersey, has 18 appearances for the U.S. national team. He signed with Chelsea in January 2016 and was sent to Reading on loan in January 2019.