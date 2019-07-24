American defender Miazga lent back to Reading by Chelsea

American defender Matt Miazga has been lent back to second-tier Reading by Chelsea for the 2019-20 season.

The 6-foot-4 center back from Clifton, New Jersey, was sent to Nantes last summer on what was supposed to be a season-long loan. He started six Ligue 1 matches under coach Miguel Cardoso, who was replaced by Vahid Halilhodzic. Miazga played only one more match under Halilhodzic. He was sent back to Chelsea, then lent to Reading in late January and made 18 appearances for the Royals. Reading climbed from 22nd to 20th and finished seven points above the relegation zone. The club announced the loan Wednesday.

Miazga, who turned 24 last Friday, has made 17 appearances for the U.S. national team and started in the semifinals and final of this month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Chelsea acquired Miazga from Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls in January 2016. But he made just two appearances during the remainder of that season and was lent to Vitesse in the Netherlands for 2016-17 and 2017-18.