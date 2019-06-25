African Cup: Cameroon starts with win, Ghana upstaged

CAIRO (AP) — Cameroon had to work hard to open its title defense with a win at the African Cup of Nations, and Ghana was the latest team to be upstaged by an underdog.

Cameroon found it difficult to break down Guinea-Bissau until defender Yaya Banana was left unmarked from a corner to head in the opening goal in the 66th minute. Cameroon’s second goal came straight after when substitute striker Stephane Bahoken got a lucky break to score with his first touch. The win put Cameroon top of Group F.

Ghana fought back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 against Benin in the group’s second game in Ismailia, Egypt, on Tuesday. Ghana’s goals came through the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan. But defender John Boye was given a second yellow card for time wasting and sent off and Benin equalized for a 2-2 draw.