10-man Montpellier loses 2-0 at struggling Nantes

PARIS (AP) — Montpellier missed the chance to move up to third place in the French league as it lost 2-0 at struggling Nantes on Tuesday.

Nantes moved up to 11th, seven points out of the relegation zone.

Montpellier played 71 minutes of the match with 10 men after forward Gaetan Laborde was sent off for a high tackle on Nantes defender Diego Carlos.

Nantes failed to make the most of its chances but eventually took the lead shortly after the hour mark following a rapid counterattack. Valentin Rongier sprinted down the left flank and released Majeed Waris, who fired past Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.

It took Nantes until nine minutes before full time to seal the result when Petar Skuletic beat Lecomte to a corner and nodded it on to Nicolas Pallois, who headed it in.

RELEGATION BATTLE

Amiens drew 0-0 at home to fellow struggler Angers in a result which did neither team any favors.

It was Angers’ fifth successive draw and left it four points above the relegation zone.

Amiens inched two points above the bottom three.

The home side had the better of the chances but could not beat goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle.

PENALTY MISS

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir missed a penalty as his side was knocked out of the league cup by Strasbourg, which qualified for the semifinals for the first time in 14 years.

Strasbourg had taken the lead with a penalty of its own, converted by Ludovic Ajorque after Jonas Martin had been tripped by Lyon defender Kenny Tete.

Lyon could have leveled on the stroke of halftime but Martinez fired his spot kick wide after he had been fouled by Pablo Martinez.

Moments earlier Memphis Depay had hit the post for Lyon.

Depay atoned for his error by setting up Bertrand Traore for the equalizer four minutes after the break but Bakary Kone restored Strasbourg’s lead just three minutes later.