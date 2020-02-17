Ducks visit the Flames after Henrique’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (24-27-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (30-24-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host Anaheim after Adam Henrique scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-1 win against the Canucks.

The Flames are 11-9-1 against division opponents. Calgary averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

The Ducks are 8-9-1 against Pacific Division opponents. Anaheim averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 80 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 13, Calgary won 6-0. Mikael Backlund scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 35 assists and has recorded 49 points this season. Elias Lindholm has totaled seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 38 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 26 assists. Henrique has totaled 7 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.