Carolina hosts Eastern Conference-leader Washington

Washington Capitals (27-7-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-14-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals travel to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are 2-7-1 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

The Capitals are 5-3-1 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks second in the league shooting 11.0% and averaging 3.5 goals on 31.8 shots per game.

Carolina took down Washington 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 22 goals, adding 13 assists and collecting 35 points. Teravainen has totaled 12 assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

John Carlson leads the Capitals with 35 total assists and has recorded 48 points. Nicklas Backstrom has collected four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 5.6 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Erik Haula: day to day (lower body).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: day to day (illness).