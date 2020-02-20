A new decade means new decrees for the NFL.

With the NFL collective bargaining agreement set to expire in 2020, the league is in talks with the NFL Players Association to discuss a variety of topics.

And not surprisingly, at the top of the list is an expanded season and updated playoff format.

Because hey, more games equals more money.

And more money equals…mo’ money!

Here’s how it would work:

One of the four preseason games would be eliminated and the regular season would feature 17 games.

And that’s not the only place we’d get more action.

The playoff field would expand from 12 teams to 14, with only the No. 1 seed from each conference receiving a first round bye.

Here’s an example of what last season’s playoffs would have looked like:

The NFL is considering changing up the postseason format. Here's what the proposed playoff picture would look like using last season's standings: pic.twitter.com/lhqjRYHzCx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 20, 2020

Essentially, one game would be added to each conference’s Wild Card weekend, and the No. 2 seed on each side – instead of receiving a bye – would host their conference’s No. 7 seed.

What could have been… Under the reported new format for the @NFL Playoffs, these teams would have been the extra #7 seed: 2019: Steelers, Rams

2018: Steelers, Vikings

2017: Ravens, Lions

2016: Titans, Buccaneers

2015: Jets, Falcons — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 20, 2020

One potential benefit of more teams making the playoffs is extra money for players, with more guys having the opportunity to earn a playoff bonus.

"As younger players, you're always thinking dollar signs — how much money can I get. As a veteran player, I was thinking about how many more years can I get — can I get another year on my contract." — @36westbrook on NFL playoffs likely expanding to 7 teams per conference pic.twitter.com/bx9XZdEbuh — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 20, 2020

But there’s a tradeoff. More money is great, but not if mo’ money upfront means no money later.

Yes please talk to the players who don’t get it. Got to think long term — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 20, 2020

There is also the physical toll. A 16-week season is already tough on players’ bodies.

Add in an extra game – or potentially two due to the elimination of one bye week – and the possibility of injury is greater.

I’m all for a 17 game NFL season, with one condition. @theherd pic.twitter.com/kzYUNh5a6S — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) February 18, 2020

At that point, would NFL players consider adopting a recent NBA trend?

Will a 17-game season create load management issues in the NFL? RT for NO

LIKE for YES pic.twitter.com/LYqGjNirdk — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 20, 2020

There’s also the possibility of diminishing the quality of play.

"We loved Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. If he has to play 2 more games does he still have it? I'm not a big fan of the 17th game. … One extra team in the playoffs is not enough if I'm a player to get me to a 17th game." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/SVOukuph4L — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 20, 2020

Lastly, that No. 1 seed now carries a ton of weight, and will give those two No. 1 seeds a decided advantage.

Consider this: the past seven Super Bowls have featured at least one team with a first-round bye, and four of those Super Bowls have featured a matchup of the two No. 1 seeds.

"From a playoff perspective, it disproportionally rewards that No. 1 seed. … If you're going to add a 17th game, let's add another week of football. Play the Super Bowl on Presidents' Day weekend. If you want to play a 17th game, give me another bye week." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/zdhBcgZOBG — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 20, 2020

Of course, the potentially expanded schedule won’t impact viewership or popularity because who are we kidding. This is football we’re talking about.

It’s America’s sport.

Despite predictable twitter reaction, the NFL, according to reports, will expand its regular season & playoffs next year and …..everyone will watch. Now please return to your regularly scheduled internet outrage. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 20, 2020

But if something ain’t broke…

I disagree with the 17 games — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 20, 2020

…why fix it?