Cavs’ Love progressing, no timetable for return

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love has been cleared to begin “select basketball activities” following left foot surgery.

Love played in just four games this season before having surgery on Nov. 2 to repair an injury sustained during Cleveland’s exhibition opener. He had cartilage removed and fluid drained from the base of his large toe.

The team said Love visited Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Wednesday. The evaluation revealed that Love’s foot is healing and he can begin some on-court activities under the direction of the team’s medical staff.

However, there is still no clear timeline on when Love will play again. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension last summer.

The Cavaliers have struggled without Love, who is in his fifth season with the team. Cleveland has the NBA’s worst record and carries a seven-game losing streak into Friday’s matchup against Utah.

Love has averaged 17.2 points and 10.0 rebounds in five seasons with the Cavs.