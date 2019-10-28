Man with beer in each hand takes World Series home run ball off gut, ends up with souvenir
Video Details
A Washington Nationals fan kept a beer in each hand as Yordan Alvarez's home run rocketed off his midsection. The fan still managed to end up with the ball from the Fall Classic.
