Chris Davis has to be held back after trying to go after manager Brandon Hyde
Orioles slugger Chris Davis got in a shouting match with manager Brandon Hyde and had to be restrained by teammates and coaches when he tried to go after his manager. The two appeared to head into the tunnel to have a discussion afterward.
