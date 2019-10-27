This Date in Baseball

Oct. 28

1958 — Construction began on the new ballpark for the Giants in San Francisco. The rocks in the area resembled candlesticks.

1981 — Behind the solid pitching of Burt Hooton and Steve Howe and the bat of Pedro Guerrero, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a comeback from 0-2 to win the World Series in six games with a 9-2 win over the New York Yankees.

1989 — The Oakland Athletics, behind the pitching and hitting of Mike Moore and the bat of Rickey Henderson, beat the San Francisco Ginats 9-6 and sweep the World Series.

1995 — The Braves won their first World Series since moving to Atlanta with a 1-0 win over Cleveland in Game 6. Tom Glavine and Mark Wohlers combined on a one-hitter and David Justice homered in the sixth inning.

2001 — Randy Johnson shut down the New York Yankees with a three-hitter for a 4-0 win and moved his Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

2007 — The Boston Red Sox swept to their second title in four years with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies in Game 4. Jon Lester pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and Jonathan Papelbon closed with his third save of the Series.

2009 — Chase Utley hit two solo homers off CC Sabathia to help the defending champion Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Yankees 6-1 in Game 1 of the World Series. It was the latest starting date in the history of the Fall Classic.

2011 — The St. Louis Cardinals won a remarkable World Series they weren’t even supposed to reach, beating the Texas Rangers 6-2 in Game 7. A day after an epic Game 6 that saw them twice within one strike of elimination, the Cardinals captured their 11th World Series crown behind another key hit by hometown star David Freese and six innings from starter Chris Carpenter. Freese’s two-run double tied it in the first inning against loser Matt Harrison and Allen Craig hit a go-ahead homer in the third.

2012 — Marco Scutaro singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 to complete a four-game sweep and win their second World Series title in three years.

2013 — Jon Lester got the better of Adam Wainwright once again and journeyman David Ross hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning as the Red Sox downed the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 to take a 3-2 Series edge.

2014 — Kansas City broke open the game with a seven-run second, battering Jake Peavy and the San Francisco Giants 10-0 to force a Game 7 in the World Series.

2015 — Johnny Cueto pitched a two-hitter, Eric Hosmer drove in two more runs and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Mets 7-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the World Series.

2016 — Cody Allen escaped a ninth-inning jam and the Cleveland Indians pitched their fifth shutout this postseason, holding off the Chicago Cubs 1-0 for a 2-1 lead as the World Series returned to Wrigley Field for the first time since 1945.

2017 — Cody Bellinger lined a go-ahead double in the ninth inning, four Dodgers pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Los Angeles rallied past the Houston Astros 6-2 to tie the World Series at 2-all.

2018 — The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 behind David Price’s pitching and Steve Pearce’s power. Price threw three-hit ball into the eighth inning. Pearce, the World Series MVP, hit a two-run homer on Clayton Kershaw’s sixth pitch. Solo homers by Mookie Betts in the sixth inning and J.D. Martinez in the seventh came off Kershaw, and Pearce added a solo drive off Pedro Baez in the eighth.

Today’s birthdays: Daniel Palka 28; Corban Joseph 31.

Oct. 29

1931 — Lefty Grove, winner of 31 games for the Philadelphia A’s, was named the American League MVP.

1979 — Willie Mays severed all tied to major league baseball after signing a contract with the Bally Corporation, which is involved with legalized gambling in Atlantic City, N.J.

2008 — Brad Lidge and the Philadelphia Phillies finished off the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 in a three-inning sprint to win a suspended Game 5 nearly 50 hours after it started, capturing their first World Series title since 1980. Left in limbo by a two-day rainstorm, Pedro Feliz singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh and Lidge closed out his perfect season to deliver the title.

2009 — New York’s Mark Teixeira and Hideki Matsui hit solo homers off Pedro Martinez to back a sharp performance by A.J. Burnett and tie give the Yankees a 3-1 victory the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series. Burnett pitched seven impressive innings, and Mariano Rivera got Game 1 star Chase Utley to ground into a double play with two on to end the eighth.

2014 — Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants succeeded where no team had in 3 1/2 decades, winning Game 7 on the road for their third World Series title in five years. Bumgarner came out of the bullpen to pitch five scoreless innings on two days’ rest as the Giants held off the Kansas City Royals 3-2.

2016 — Corey Kluber earned his second win in this World Series and the Cleveland Indians moved within one victory of their first championship since 1948, routing the Chicago Cubs 7-2 with home runs by Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis.

2017 — Houston’s Alex Bregman hit a game-ending single off Kenley Jansen with two outs in the 10th inning and the Astros outslugged the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 to take a 3-2 World Series lead.

Today’s birthdays: Shaun Anderson 25; Colten Brewer 27; Tyler White 29.

Oct. 30

1945 — Branch Rickey signed Jackie Robinson to a minor-league contract for the 1946 season with Montreal of the International League.

1956 — The Brooklyn Dodgers sold Ebbets Field to real estate developer Marvin Kratter. Kratter leased the stadium back to the Dodgers through the 1959 season before using the site for a housing development.

1963 — Sandy Koufax of Los Angeles became the second player to win the Cy Young and MVP in the same year. Koufax beat out Dick Groat of the St. Louis Cardinals for the MVP award.

1974 — Oakland’s Catfish Hunter, who led the league with 25 wins and a 2.49 ERA, was named the American League’s Cy Young winner.

2001 — Roger Clemens and Mariano Rivera shut down Arizona for a 2-1 win that cut the Diamondbacks’ World series lead to two games-to-one. Clemens allowed only three hits and struck out nine and Rivera threw two perfect innings in relief. An early home run by Jorge Posada and a tiebreaking single by Scott Brosius in the sixth were enough to win for the Yankees.

2010 — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer in the second inning, Josh Hamilton added a solo shot in the fifth and the Texas Rangers beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 to close to 2-1 in the World Series.

2013 — David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox, baseball’s bearded wonders, capped their remarkable turnaround by beating the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 in Game 6 to win their third World Series championship in 10 seasons. For the first time since Babe Ruth’s team back in 1918, Boston won the title at Fenway.

Shane Victorino, symbolic of these resilient Sox, returned from a stiff back and got Boston rolling with a three-run double off the Green Monster against rookie sensation Michael Wacha. Ortiz, named Most Valuable Player, had himself a Ruthian World Series. He batted .688 (11 for 16) with two homers, six RBIs and eight walks — including four in the finale — for a .760 on-base percentage in 25 plate appearances, the second-highest in Series history. John Lackey became the first pitcher to start and win a Series clincher for two different teams, allowing one run over 6 2-3 innings 11 years after his Game 7 victory as an Angels rookie in 2002.

2015 — David Wright and Curtis Granderson homered, rookie Noah Syndergaard pitched six effective innings and the New York Mets roughed up the Kansas City Royals 9-3, cutting their World Series deficit to 2-1.

2016 — Aroldis Chapman got eight outs in the longest relief appearance of his career and the Chicago Cubs held off Cleveland 3-2, cutting the Indians’ lead in the World Series 3-2. Kris Bryant’s homer sparked a three-run burst in the fourth inning that gave Jon Lester and the Cubs the lead.

Today’s birthday: Joe Panik 29.

Oct. 31

1961 — A federal judge ruled that Birmingham, Alabama, laws against integrated playing fields were illegal. This ruling eliminated the last barrier against integrating the Southern Association.

1967 — San Francisco’s Mike McCormick won the National League Cy Young award. Mike McCormick led the league with 22 victories. It was the first year in which pitchers are honored in both leagues.

1972 — Gaylord Perry, a 24-game winner with the fifth-place Cleveland Indians, won the American League Cy Young award. Perry won by a 64-58 margin over Wilbur Wood of the Chicago White Sox.

1973 — Tom Seaver of the New York Mets became the first pitcher to win the National League Cy Young award with less than 20 wins. Seaver went 19-10 and led the league in ERA (2.08) and strikeouts (251).

2001 — Derek Jeter hit a game-winning home run off Byung-Hyun Kim in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift New York over Arizona 4-3 and tie the World Series at 2-2. The Yankees’ Tino Martinez hit a dramatic two-run homer off closer Kim to tie it with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. It was the first time in World Series history that a team tied a game with a ninth-inning homer and won with a homer in extra innings.

2009 — Alex Rodriguez wound up with a home run after the first instant replay review in World Series history, and the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 for a 2-1 edge in the World Series.

2010 — Madison Bumgarner allowed three hits in eight innings, Aubrey Huff and Buster Posey homered and San Francisco beat the Texas Rangers 4-0 to take a 3-1 World Series lead.

2015 — The Kansas City Royals rallied for three runs in the eighth inning after second baseman Daniel Murphy’s error and beat the New York Mets 5-3 for a 3-1 lead in the World Series. The Royals posted their seventh postseason comeback win this October. Mets rookie Michael Conforto hit two solo home runs, the second homer in the fifth gave the Mets a 3-1 lead. The Royals cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth. With runners on first and second and one out, Murphy let Eric Hosmer’s grounder go under his glove, allowing the tying run to score. Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez followed with RBI singles.

2017 — Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1 to even the World Series at three games apiece.

Today’s birthdays: Tony Kemp 28; Javy Guerra 34.