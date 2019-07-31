Smith’s 3-run homer lifts Dodgers over Rockies 5-1

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t make a lot of noise at the trading deadline, but they made plenty in their final turn at the plate on Wednesday.

Will Smith hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to break open a scoreless game and lead the Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Kristopher Negrón also went deep during the rally and Alex Verdugo had four hits. Joe Kelly (5-3) pitched the eighth inning to earn the win.

This was the third time at Coors Field the game was scoreless through eight innings, according to Elias. The Rockies won the previous two, the last a 1-0 victory over the Dodgers in 10 innings on Sept. 14, 2008.

The trade deadline hit during the fourth inning with each team making two deals. The Dodgers acquired infielder Jedd Gyorko from St. Louis for reliever Tony Cingrani and minor league right-hander Jeffry Abreu. They also traded for Tampa Bay reliever Adam Kolarek, sending minor league pitcher Niko Hulsizer to the Rays.

Gyorko, who is recovering from wrist surgery and hasn’t played since June 7, was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday. He is eligible to come off late next week.

“We’ve got to get him to health but he’s a heck of a baseball player and a good right-handed bat,” manager Dave Roberts said of Gyorko. “Now that this has passed we can focus on how we can deploy our guys and roles. The expectations, the goal hasn’t changed, to win a championship.”

The Dodgers, who lead the majors with 71 wins, didn’t deal anyone off of their 25-man roster.

“Everyone here believes in everyone in this clubhouse,” Smith said. “Best team in baseball for a reason.”

The Rockies traded for right-handed reliever Joe Harvey from the New York Yankees for minor league pitcher Alfredo Garcia. They also received minor league outfielder Joe Herron from the Chicago Cubs for international cap money, general manager Jeff Bridich said.

“Nothing major,” Bridich said. “There were conversations. Due to the last month of play, we were not looking to add to our team. We never got a point where it made sense to trade any of our team.”

Colorado starter German Márquez was helped off the field at the start of the seventh inning with what the team said was full-body cramping. The right-hander fanned 10 through six innings, the ninth time in his career with double-digit strikeouts.

“It started in my back in the sixth and at the start of the seventh it was all over,” Márquez said. “I got an IV and had it iced. I feel better.”

The Rockies lost because of a bad ninth inning on Wednesday. Closer Wade Davis (1-5) walked Cody Bellinger and gave up a single to Corey Seager with one out. Smith followed with a homer to center, his fifth of the season. Verdugo then singled and Negrón homered for the second straight game.

“Wade had a tough one,” manager Bud Black said.

Nolan Arenado had an RBI single in the bottom of the inning before Kenley Jansen came on to earn his 26th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Dylan Floro was activated from the injured list on Wednesday. Floro missed 10 games with neck inflammation. RHP Tony Gonsolin, who pitched four innings on Tuesday for his first career save, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma.

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon (back tightness) returned to the lineup after missing three games. Black said Blackmon was available as a pinch-hitter on Tuesday if needed but didn’t get into the 9-4 loss.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-2, 2.85) will start Thursday against San Diego to open a 10-game, 11-day homestand for Los Angeles.

Rockies: Rookie RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.67) will go for his first win since June 11 when the Rockies open a series against San Francisco on Friday. Colorado has lost seven straight games in which Lambert has started.