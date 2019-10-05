Minnesota will look to even series with New York in Game 2

Minnesota Twins (101-61, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (103-59, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -189; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

ALDS: New York leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Yankees will look to increase their lead in the ALDS to two games in Game 2 against the Twins Saturday.

The Yankees are 57-24 in home games. The New York offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .327.

The Twins are 55-26 on the road. Minnesota’s team on-base percentage of .335 is fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with an OBP of .383.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 102 RBIs and is batting .327. Aaron Judge is 9-for-29 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 69 extra base hits and has 79 RBIs. Cruz is 15-for-30 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (hamstring), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).