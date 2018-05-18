A’s aim for second straight win vs. Blue Jays

TORONTO — The Oakland Athletics found a way to win at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night.

They had lost their six previous games there and were 1-12 over the previous four seasons against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Despite losing their starting pitcher Andrew Triggs in the third inning Thursday, the A’s used two-run homers from Khris Davis and Matt Chapman and a three-run shot from Matt Olson to beat the Blue Jays 10-5 in the opener of a four-game series.

Triggs was removed with right forearm nerve discomfort.

The Athletics will try to make it two in a row Friday night when they send out left-hander Brett Anderson (0-2, 8.16 ERA) against struggling Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (2-3, 5.32).

The staggering Blue Jays have lost their past four series at home and their starting pitching is a major reason. Aaron Sanchez allowed four runs, five hits and four walks in four-plus innings.

The right-hander struck out eight but was not impressed when it was mentioned. “I don’t give a (bleep),” Sanchez said in the uptight clubhouse after the game, “I just want a (bleeping) win.”

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons offered nothing in the way of enlightenment. “Tough night,” he mumbled. “That’s all I’ve got for you.”

Davis was 4-for-4 and was hit by a pitch to reach base in each of his five plate appearances.

“With only one homer,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “Usually if he touches the ball three times, it’s a couple of homers. … That’s an impressive day.”

Melvin said Davis had an impressive batting practice before the game and was working on going to the opposite field.

“I was working on my timing, getting (his foot) down early, and any time I’m early, it gives me a chance to see the ball longer,” Davis said. “It felt amazing to have a breakout day and contribute and put together good ABs, I’m going to just enjoy it today and build off it.”

It bodes well for the A’s for the remainder of the series against an underachieving Blue Jays rotation.

In all seven games on their road trip that ends Sunday in Toronto, the A’s have homered, and they have hit a major-league-leading 44 homers on the road overall.

Davis has hit four homers on the trip and Olson has had three in the past four games.

The A’s are 4-3 on their trip that also included New York and Boston and one more win could assure them of at least a split in the 10 games.

They are facing the Blue Jays as an opportune time. Toronto (22-22) has allowed 10 or more runs in a game four times over the past 14 games dating to May 3. The Blue Jays’ starting rotation has an ERA of 5.58 for the season. Only the Chicago White Sox at 5.77 are worse in the majors.

The Athletics (22-22) have scored 10 or more runs five times this season.

Anderson will be making his fourth start of the season for the A’s since his contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville on May 2. He allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings with a no decision that day, but in his next two starts was 0-2 with a 12.38 ERA.

He was 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA in four starts with Nashville.

Anderson made seven starts with the Blue Jays last season and was 2-2 with a 5.13 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in one career start against Toronto.

Estrada is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three career starts against Oakland.