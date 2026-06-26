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FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Uruguay vs. Spain Live Updates, Score: Underway In Guadalajara
Updated: Jun 26, 2026 - 8:09 PM ET
Spain and Uruguay, the top two teams in Group H, will face off at Guadalajara Stadium.
Spain is currently the only country in this group to secure a win thus far as their other game ended in a draw. Uruguay is currently sitting at two draws. That puts Spain at four points and Uruguay at 2 points, where La Celeste are tied with Cape Verde.
Spain is slated for victory in their final group game match with -205 odds.
Here are the top plays from Uruguay vs. Spain:
4 posts
8:09p ET
Plenty On The Line For Spain
7:02p ET
Uruguay Starting Lineup
7:01p ET
Spain Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 8:01p ET
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