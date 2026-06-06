FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup United States vs. Germany Live Updates, Score: USA Trailing 2-1 Updated: share facebook x reddit link

It's almost showtime for the United States men's national team. The U.S. will take on Germany in its final friendly before its 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Paraguay on Friday, June 12.

The U.S. and Germany last met in a friendly in October 2023 in which Die Mannschaft bested the Americans 3-1. Since then, Germany has only grown stronger under Julian Nagelsmann, most recently routing Finland 4-0 at Mewa Arena in Mainz.

Here are the top plays from USA vs. Germany:

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Sort By Oldest 4:15p ET Raum Booked After Late Challenge 4:10p ET Pulisic Subs Off; Reyna Comes On 4:04p ET Sané Puts Germany Back in Front 4:01p ET Pulisic Peaking At The Right Time 3:41p ET USA's Fullbacks Shining 3:39p ET USA Rally To Halftime Draw 3:20p ET Robinson Levels It in Stunning Fashion 3:19p ET USA Weathers Early Storm 2:47p ET Havertz Puts Germany In Front 2:41p ET Dual-National Defender Starts For Germany 1:57p ET Starting Lineups For USA vs. Germany

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