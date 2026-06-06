4:15p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
United States vs. Germany Live Updates, Score: USA Trailing 2-1
Updated: Jun 06, 2026 - 4:10 PM ET
It's almost showtime for the United States men's national team. The U.S. will take on Germany in its final friendly before its 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Paraguay on Friday, June 12.
The U.S. and Germany last met in a friendly in October 2023 in which Die Mannschaft bested the Americans 3-1. Since then, Germany has only grown stronger under Julian Nagelsmann, most recently routing Finland 4-0 at Mewa Arena in Mainz.
Here are the top plays from USA vs. Germany:
11 posts
4:10p ET
Pulisic Subs Off; Reyna Comes On
4:04p ET
Sané Puts Germany Back in Front
4:01p ET
Pulisic Peaking At The Right Time
3:41p ET
USA's Fullbacks Shining
3:39p ET
USA Rally To Halftime Draw
3:20p ET
Robinson Levels It in Stunning Fashion
3:19p ET
USA Weathers Early Storm
2:47p ET
Havertz Puts Germany In Front
2:41p ET
Dual-National Defender Starts For Germany
1:57p ET
Starting Lineups For USA vs. Germany
Live Coverage for this began on 1:41p ET
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