FIFA Men's World Cup
United States vs. Germany Live Updates, Score: USA Trailing 2-1
FIFA Men's World Cup

United States vs. Germany Live Updates, Score: USA Trailing 2-1

Updated: Jun 06, 2026 - 4:10 PM ET

It's almost showtime for the United States men's national team. The U.S. will take on Germany in its final friendly before its 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Paraguay on Friday, June 12.

The U.S. and Germany last met in a friendly in October 2023 in which Die Mannschaft bested the Americans 3-1. Since then, Germany has only grown stronger under Julian Nagelsmann, most recently routing Finland 4-0 at Mewa Arena in Mainz.

Here are the top plays from USA vs. Germany:

11 posts
Sort By Newest
4:15p ET

Raum Booked After Late Challenge

4:10p ET

Pulisic Subs Off; Reyna Comes On

4:04p ET

Sané Puts Germany Back in Front

4:01p ET

Pulisic Peaking At The Right Time

3:41p ET

USA's Fullbacks Shining

3:39p ET

USA Rally To Halftime Draw

3:20p ET

Robinson Levels It in Stunning Fashion

3:19p ET

USA Weathers Early Storm

2:47p ET

Havertz Puts Germany In Front

2:41p ET

Dual-National Defender Starts For Germany

1:57p ET

Starting Lineups For USA vs. Germany

Live Coverage for this began on 1:41p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes