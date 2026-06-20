FIFA Men's World Cup
Tunisia vs. Japan Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Tunisia vs. Japan Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 21, 2026 - 12:36 AM ET

Can Tunisia pull off a miracle win under its new head coach Hervé Renard, hired a day after an opening World Cup loss?

After suffering a crushing defeat to Sweden, 5-1, Tunisia hopes to regain footing in their Group as it matches up against Japan at Monterrey Stadium. 

Japan is coming off an impressive draw against the Group F favorites, the Netherlands, making a statement and exceeding expectations. Now, the Samurai Blue are the favorites in the game against Tunisia, entering this clash as -192 favorites. 

Here are the top plays from Tunisia vs. Japan:

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11:14p ET

Tunisia vs. Japan Live Score, How To Watch

12:33a ET

Ueda Doubles Japan Lead

12:30a ET

Contrasting Emotions In Monterrey

12:26a ET

Japan Lead At First Hydration Break

12:14a ET

Japan Keep Coming At Tunisia

12:07a ET

Kamada Gives Japan Early Lead

12:05a ET

Historic 1000th World Cup Match In Monterrey

12:01a ET

Japan Look To Match Netherlands

11:57p ET

Tunisia Look For New Manager Bounce

11:27p ET

Japan And Tunisia Confirmed Lineups: Hervé Renard First Tunisia XI

Live Coverage for this began on 11:15p ET
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