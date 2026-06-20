FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Tunisia vs. Japan Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Can Tunisia pull off a miracle win under its new head coach Hervé Renard, hired a day after an opening World Cup loss?

After suffering a crushing defeat to Sweden, 5-1, Tunisia hopes to regain footing in their Group as it matches up against Japan at Monterrey Stadium.

Japan is coming off an impressive draw against the Group F favorites, the Netherlands, making a statement and exceeding expectations. Now, the Samurai Blue are the favorites in the game against Tunisia, entering this clash as -192 favorites.

Here are the top plays from Tunisia vs. Japan:

10 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 11:14p ET Tunisia vs. Japan Live Score, How To Watch 12:33a ET Ueda Doubles Japan Lead 12:30a ET Contrasting Emotions In Monterrey 12:26a ET Japan Lead At First Hydration Break 12:14a ET Japan Keep Coming At Tunisia 12:07a ET Kamada Gives Japan Early Lead 12:05a ET Historic 1000th World Cup Match In Monterrey 12:01a ET Japan Look To Match Netherlands 11:57p ET Tunisia Look For New Manager Bounce 11:27p ET Japan And Tunisia Confirmed Lineups: Hervé Renard First Tunisia XI

share