11:14p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Tunisia vs. Japan Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 21, 2026 - 12:36 AM ET
Can Tunisia pull off a miracle win under its new head coach Hervé Renard, hired a day after an opening World Cup loss?
After suffering a crushing defeat to Sweden, 5-1, Tunisia hopes to regain footing in their Group as it matches up against Japan at Monterrey Stadium.
Japan is coming off an impressive draw against the Group F favorites, the Netherlands, making a statement and exceeding expectations. Now, the Samurai Blue are the favorites in the game against Tunisia, entering this clash as -192 favorites.
Here are the top plays from Tunisia vs. Japan:
10 posts
12:33a ET
Ueda Doubles Japan Lead
12:30a ET
Contrasting Emotions In Monterrey
12:26a ET
Japan Lead At First Hydration Break
12:14a ET
Japan Keep Coming At Tunisia
12:07a ET
Kamada Gives Japan Early Lead
12:05a ET
Historic 1000th World Cup Match In Monterrey
12:01a ET
Japan Look To Match Netherlands
11:57p ET
Tunisia Look For New Manager Bounce
11:27p ET
Japan And Tunisia Confirmed Lineups: Hervé Renard First Tunisia XI
Live Coverage for this began on 11:15p ET
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