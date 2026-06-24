FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Switzerland vs. Canada Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group B Showdown Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Group B is up for grabs when Switzerland and Canada meet at BC Place on Wednesday.

While both Switzerland and Canada are safe bets to advance out of Group B with four points entering the final match day, a win for either side would guarantee a spot in the knockout round and the top spot in the group.

Here are the top plays from Switzerland vs. Canada:

share