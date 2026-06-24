2:01p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Switzerland vs. Canada Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group B Showdown
Updated: Jun 24, 2026 - 2:20 PM ET
Group B is up for grabs when Switzerland and Canada meet at BC Place on Wednesday.
While both Switzerland and Canada are safe bets to advance out of Group B with four points entering the final match day, a win for either side would guarantee a spot in the knockout round and the top spot in the group.
Here are the top plays from Switzerland vs. Canada:
2 posts
2:20p ET
Ismaël Koné Present
Live Coverage for this began on 2:00p ET
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