FIFA Men's World Cup
Switzerland vs. Canada Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group B Showdown
FIFA Men's World Cup

Switzerland vs. Canada Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Group B Showdown

Updated: Jun 24, 2026 - 2:20 PM ET

Group B is up for grabs when Switzerland and Canada meet at BC Place on Wednesday.

While both Switzerland and Canada are safe bets to advance out of Group B with four points entering the final match day, a win for either side would guarantee a spot in the knockout round and the top spot in the group.

Here are the top plays from Switzerland vs. Canada:

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2:01p ET

Switzerland vs. Canada Live Score, How To Watch

2:20p ET

Ismaël Koné Present

Live Coverage for this began on 2:00p ET
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