FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Live Updates, Score: Spain Scores 3 Goals In 24 Minutes Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Three points are on the line on Sunday afternoon, as Spain and Saudi Arabia go up against one another in a Group H matchup at Atlanta Stadium.

On paper, Spain is expected to win the match, coming into the showdown with -971 odds. With that said, Saudi Arabia turned heads and likely earned some respect with a surprising draw against Uruguay.

Here are the best moments from Spain vs. Saudi Arabia:

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Sort By Oldest 11:13a ET Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Live Scoreboard 12:51p ET HALFTIME: Spain 3, Saudi Arabia 0 12:46p ET Nearly Had A 3rd 12:30p ET He Does It AGAIN! 12:26p ET Bouncing Around And In! 12:14p ET Lamine Yamal Goal! 12:06p ET Think Fast! 11:22a ET Who's The Best Player In The World? 11:16a ET Star Sighting

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