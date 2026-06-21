11:13a ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Live Updates, Score: Spain Scores 3 Goals In 24 Minutes
Updated: Jun 21, 2026 - 12:51 PM ET
Three points are on the line on Sunday afternoon, as Spain and Saudi Arabia go up against one another in a Group H matchup at Atlanta Stadium.
On paper, Spain is expected to win the match, coming into the showdown with -971 odds. With that said, Saudi Arabia turned heads and likely earned some respect with a surprising draw against Uruguay.
Here are the best moments from Spain vs. Saudi Arabia:
9 posts
12:51p ET
HALFTIME: Spain 3, Saudi Arabia 0
12:46p ET
Nearly Had A 3rd
12:30p ET
He Does It AGAIN!
12:26p ET
Bouncing Around And In!
12:14p ET
Lamine Yamal Goal!
12:06p ET
Think Fast!
11:22a ET
Who's The Best Player In The World?
11:16a ET
Star Sighting
Live Coverage for this began on 12:30p ET
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