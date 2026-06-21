FIFA Men's World Cup
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Live Updates, Score: Spain Scores 3 Goals In 24 Minutes
FIFA Men's World Cup

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Live Updates, Score: Spain Scores 3 Goals In 24 Minutes

Updated: Jun 21, 2026 - 12:51 PM ET

Three points are on the line on Sunday afternoon, as Spain and Saudi Arabia go up against one another in a Group H matchup at Atlanta Stadium.

On paper, Spain is expected to win the match, coming into the showdown with -971 odds. With that said, Saudi Arabia turned heads and likely earned some respect with a surprising draw against Uruguay.

Here are the best moments from Spain vs. Saudi Arabia:

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11:13a ET

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Live Scoreboard

12:51p ET

HALFTIME: Spain 3, Saudi Arabia 0

12:46p ET

Nearly Had A 3rd

12:30p ET

He Does It AGAIN!

12:26p ET

Bouncing Around And In!

12:14p ET

Lamine Yamal Goal!

12:06p ET

Think Fast!

11:22a ET

Who's The Best Player In The World?

11:16a ET

Star Sighting

Live Coverage for this began on 12:30p ET
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