FIFA Men's World Cup
Norway vs. Senegal Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Norway vs. Senegal Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 22, 2026 - 7:29 PM ET

After a dominant World Cup opener, Norway is looking to take a huge step towards the knockout stage in Monday's matchup against Senegal. Erling Haaland was the focal point of Norway's offense last match, as he found the back of the net twice in the 4-1 win over Iraq. Senegal opened this tournament with a frustrating loss to France, but now hope to put some points on the board. 

The outcome of this game is projected to be close as Norway's likelihood of victory sits at 41% while Senegal's odds at winning stand at 31%, according to the moneyline.

Here are the best moments from Norway vs. Senegal from New York New Jersey Stadium:

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7:29p ET

Norway vs. Senegal Live Score

7:28p ET

Haaland And Mané Headline Norway-Senegal Lineups

Live Coverage for this began on 7:04p ET
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