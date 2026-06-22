7:29p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Norway vs. Senegal Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 22, 2026 - 7:29 PM ET
After a dominant World Cup opener, Norway is looking to take a huge step towards the knockout stage in Monday's matchup against Senegal. Erling Haaland was the focal point of Norway's offense last match, as he found the back of the net twice in the 4-1 win over Iraq. Senegal opened this tournament with a frustrating loss to France, but now hope to put some points on the board.
The outcome of this game is projected to be close as Norway's likelihood of victory sits at 41% while Senegal's odds at winning stand at 31%, according to the moneyline.
Here are the best moments from Norway vs. Senegal from New York New Jersey Stadium:
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7:28p ET
Haaland And Mané Headline Norway-Senegal Lineups
Live Coverage for this began on 7:04p ET
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