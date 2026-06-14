FIFA Men's World Cup
Netherlands vs. Japan Live Updates, Score: Each Side Can't Capitalize Early
FIFA Men's World Cup

Netherlands vs. Japan Live Updates, Score: Each Side Can't Capitalize Early

Updated: Jun 14, 2026 - 4:34 PM ET

The Netherlands face Japan on Sunday, June 14, at Dallas Stadium in a key Group F matchup, with both sides aiming to stake an early claim to the top spot in the group.

Often regarded as the greatest footballing nation never to win a World Cup, the Netherlands enter the tournament with high expectations and a squad led by captain Virgil van Dijk. Japan, meanwhile, arrives shorthanded after a series of injuries to key players in the lead-up to the tournament.

Despite those setbacks, the Blue Samurai are no strangers to springing surprises on the world stage, having recorded memorable World Cup victories over Colombia, Germany, and Spain in recent tournaments.

Here are the top plays from the Netherlands vs. Japan:

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3:04p ET

Netherlands vs. Japan Live Score

4:34p ET

Japan, Netherlands Each Sail Shots

4:26p ET

Where Things Stand At Hydration Break

4:18p ET

Japan Gets First Corner ... But Unable To Make Anything Out Of It

4:08p ET

Japan Makes Big Save

4:02p ET

The Anthems Are Played And The Match Is Underway

3:55p ET

Japan Fans Ready For Postgame Work

3:51p ET

The Dutch Takeover Dallas

3:36p ET

Starting Lineups For Netherlands-Japan

Live Coverage for this began on 3:06p ET
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