FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Netherlands vs. Japan Live Updates, Score: Each Side Can't Capitalize Early Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Netherlands face Japan on Sunday, June 14, at Dallas Stadium in a key Group F matchup, with both sides aiming to stake an early claim to the top spot in the group.

Often regarded as the greatest footballing nation never to win a World Cup, the Netherlands enter the tournament with high expectations and a squad led by captain Virgil van Dijk. Japan, meanwhile, arrives shorthanded after a series of injuries to key players in the lead-up to the tournament.

Despite those setbacks, the Blue Samurai are no strangers to springing surprises on the world stage, having recorded memorable World Cup victories over Colombia, Germany, and Spain in recent tournaments.

Here are the top plays from the Netherlands vs. Japan:

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Sort By Oldest 3:04p ET Netherlands vs. Japan Live Score 4:34p ET Japan, Netherlands Each Sail Shots 4:26p ET Where Things Stand At Hydration Break 4:18p ET Japan Gets First Corner ... But Unable To Make Anything Out Of It 4:08p ET Japan Makes Big Save 4:02p ET The Anthems Are Played And The Match Is Underway 3:55p ET Japan Fans Ready For Postgame Work 3:51p ET The Dutch Takeover Dallas 3:36p ET Starting Lineups For Netherlands-Japan

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