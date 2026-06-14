3:04p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Netherlands vs. Japan Live Updates, Score: Each Side Can't Capitalize Early
Updated: Jun 14, 2026 - 4:34 PM ET
The Netherlands face Japan on Sunday, June 14, at Dallas Stadium in a key Group F matchup, with both sides aiming to stake an early claim to the top spot in the group.
Often regarded as the greatest footballing nation never to win a World Cup, the Netherlands enter the tournament with high expectations and a squad led by captain Virgil van Dijk. Japan, meanwhile, arrives shorthanded after a series of injuries to key players in the lead-up to the tournament.
Despite those setbacks, the Blue Samurai are no strangers to springing surprises on the world stage, having recorded memorable World Cup victories over Colombia, Germany, and Spain in recent tournaments.
Here are the top plays from the Netherlands vs. Japan:
9 posts
4:34p ET
Japan, Netherlands Each Sail Shots
4:26p ET
Where Things Stand At Hydration Break
4:18p ET
Japan Gets First Corner ... But Unable To Make Anything Out Of It
4:08p ET
Japan Makes Big Save
4:02p ET
The Anthems Are Played And The Match Is Underway
3:55p ET
Japan Fans Ready For Postgame Work
3:51p ET
The Dutch Takeover Dallas
3:36p ET
Starting Lineups For Netherlands-Japan
Live Coverage for this began on 3:06p ET
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