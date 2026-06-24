5:24p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Morocco vs. Haiti Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 24, 2026 - 5:31 PM ET
Can Morocco pull off an upset in Group C by finishing ahead of Brazil? It all depends on its result against Haiti at Atlanta Stadium.
Morocco can advance to the round of 32 with a win or draw against Haiti, but it can win the group if it wins convincingly. Haiti, meanwhile, has already been eliminated from the tournament.
Here are the top plays from Morocco vs. Haiti:
2 posts
5:30p ET
Morocco And Haiti Lineups Confirmed
Live Coverage for this began on 5:17p ET
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