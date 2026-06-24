FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Morocco vs. Haiti Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Can Morocco pull off an upset in Group C by finishing ahead of Brazil? It all depends on its result against Haiti at Atlanta Stadium.

Morocco can advance to the round of 32 with a win or draw against Haiti, but it can win the group if it wins convincingly. Haiti, meanwhile, has already been eliminated from the tournament.

Here are the top plays from Morocco vs. Haiti:

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