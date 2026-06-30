FIFA Men's World Cup
Ivory Coast vs. Norway Live Updates, Score: Knockout Stage Match Underway
FIFA Men's World Cup

Ivory Coast vs. Norway Live Updates, Score: Knockout Stage Match Underway

Updated: Jun 30, 2026 - 1:00 PM ET

We begin Tuesday's three-match Knockout Stage slate with Ivory Coast going up against Erling Haaland and Norway at Dallas Stadium.

Ivory Coast previously advanced through Group E (2-0-1), while Norway advanced through Group I (2-0-1).

Here are the top moments from Ivory Coast vs. Norway:

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12:55p ET

Ivory Coast vs. Norway Live Score

12:32p ET

What Makes Erling Haaland Special?

12:21p ET

Norway's World

12:04p ET

You'll Never Guess Who's Rowing The Boat

Live Coverage for this began on 1:00p ET
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