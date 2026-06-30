12:55p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Ivory Coast vs. Norway Live Updates, Score: Knockout Stage Match Underway
Updated: Jun 30, 2026 - 1:00 PM ET
We begin Tuesday's three-match Knockout Stage slate with Ivory Coast going up against Erling Haaland and Norway at Dallas Stadium.
Ivory Coast previously advanced through Group E (2-0-1), while Norway advanced through Group I (2-0-1).
Here are the top moments from Ivory Coast vs. Norway:
4 posts
12:32p ET
What Makes Erling Haaland Special?
12:21p ET
Norway's World
12:04p ET
You'll Never Guess Who's Rowing The Boat
Live Coverage for this began on 1:00p ET
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