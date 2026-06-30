FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Ivory Coast vs. Norway Live Updates, Score: Knockout Stage Match Underway Updated: share facebook x reddit link

We begin Tuesday's three-match Knockout Stage slate with Ivory Coast going up against Erling Haaland and Norway at Dallas Stadium.

Ivory Coast previously advanced through Group E (2-0-1), while Norway advanced through Group I (2-0-1).

Here are the top moments from Ivory Coast vs. Norway:

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Sort By Oldest 12:55p ET Ivory Coast vs. Norway Live Score 12:32p ET What Makes Erling Haaland Special? 12:21p ET Norway's World 12:04p ET You'll Never Guess Who's Rowing The Boat

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