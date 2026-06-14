FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Live Updates, Score: Scoreless After The First Hydration Break Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Ivory Coast will take on Ecuador in a crucial Group E showdown at Philadelphia Stadium.

These two teams are expected to be directly competing for the second-place spot in the group, with Germany considered favorites to win the group. Curaçao, meanwhile, is widely viewed as the team most likely to finish at the bottom.

Both teams can make a case as dark-horses in this tournament. Ecuador boast players who started for the two clubs that reached this season's Champions League final, with Pacho starting for PSG and Hincapié starting for Arsenal. They also have one of the best midfielders in the world in Moisés Caicedo.

Ivory Coast are also a very strong unit, led by manager Emerse Faé, who guided them to the African Cup of Nations title in 2024. They feature a solid core of players including Amad Diallo, Yano Diomande, Franck Kessié, and Nicolas Pépé, who is making his return after being left off the previous AFCON squad.

Ivory Coast are coming off three consecutive victories, all over teams competing in the World Cup, including a dominant 4-0 win over South Korea, a 1-0 victory over Scotland, and a 2-1 win over France.

Both teams have the potential to go on a run if they can build momentum, and they will get the chance to do just that when they face off in Philadelphia.

Here are the top plays from the Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador:

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Sort By Oldest 6:00p ET Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Live Score 7:37p ET Another Ecuador Shot Bounces Off The Crossbar 7:30p ET Scoreless After The First Hydration Break 7:18p ET Jay-Z Spotted At Philadelphia Stadium Watching Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast 7:17p ET Walker Zimmerman: Moisés Caicedo Is Ecuador's 'Most Important Player' 6:48p ET Ivory Coast Aims For World Cup Glory After Victory Over France 6:43p ET Ecuador's Unbeaten Streak 6:16p ET Starting Lineups For Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

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