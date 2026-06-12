FIFA Men's World Cup
Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates, Score: 'Milwaukee Messi' Named Starter
FIFA Men's World Cup

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates, Score: 'Milwaukee Messi' Named Starter

Updated: Jun 12, 2026 - 2:52 PM ET

Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off with another co-host beginning its campaign as Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a festive atmosphere in Toronto.

Canada, appearing in its third World Cup, is seeking its first ever victory. Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for its second ever World Cup by way of the UEFA playoffs, where it knocked out Italy in a penalty shootout on March 31. Stars such as Esmir Bajraktarević, who earned the nickname ‘Milwaukee Messi’, were discovered in that UEFA playoff. As for the top Canadian talent, Alphonso Davies will miss Friday's match with a hamstring injury. 

Can Canada overcome that obstacle to win its first World Cup match on home soil? 

Follow along for the top moments and highlights!

5 posts
Sort By Newest
2:34p ET

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Score

2:50p ET

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Lineups: 'Milwaukee Messi' To Start, Edin Dzeko On Bench

2:42p ET

Alphonso Davies Out For Canada's Opening Match

2:31p ET

'Milwaukee Messi' To Start For Bosnia and Herzegovina

2:28p ET

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: How To Watch

Live Coverage for this began on 2:52p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top 100 Players In The 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ranked

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch USA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes