2:34p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates, Score: 'Milwaukee Messi' Named Starter
Updated: Jun 12, 2026 - 2:52 PM ET
Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off with another co-host beginning its campaign as Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a festive atmosphere in Toronto.
Canada, appearing in its third World Cup, is seeking its first ever victory. Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for its second ever World Cup by way of the UEFA playoffs, where it knocked out Italy in a penalty shootout on March 31. Stars such as Esmir Bajraktarević, who earned the nickname ‘Milwaukee Messi’, were discovered in that UEFA playoff. As for the top Canadian talent, Alphonso Davies will miss Friday's match with a hamstring injury.
Can Canada overcome that obstacle to win its first World Cup match on home soil?
Follow along for the top moments and highlights!
5 posts
2:50p ET
Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Lineups: 'Milwaukee Messi' To Start, Edin Dzeko On Bench
2:42p ET
Alphonso Davies Out For Canada's Opening Match
2:31p ET
'Milwaukee Messi' To Start For Bosnia and Herzegovina
2:28p ET
Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: How To Watch
Live Coverage for this began on 2:52p ET
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