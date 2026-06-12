Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates, Score: 'Milwaukee Messi' Named Starter

Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off with another co-host beginning its campaign as Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a festive atmosphere in Toronto.

Canada, appearing in its third World Cup, is seeking its first ever victory. Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for its second ever World Cup by way of the UEFA playoffs, where it knocked out Italy in a penalty shootout on March 31. Stars such as Esmir Bajraktarević, who earned the nickname ‘Milwaukee Messi’, were discovered in that UEFA playoff. As for the top Canadian talent, Alphonso Davies will miss Friday's match with a hamstring injury.