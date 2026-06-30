4:55p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Mbappé Breaks Through
Updated: Jun 30, 2026 - 5:47 PM ET
We continue Tuesday's three-match knockout round slate with Kylian Mbappé and France facing off against Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium.
France went perfect through Group I (3-0-0), while Sweden advanced as the third-place team in Group F (1-1-1).
Here are the top moments from France vs. Sweden:
10 posts
5:47p ET
Kylian Mbappé Scores The Opener
5:40p ET
Michael Olise Tried It!
5:39p ET
Olivia Rodrigo In Attendance
5:33p ET
Mbappé Shot Bounces Off The Post
5:31p ET
Save For Sweden
5:22p ET
Kylian Mbappé Scores, But Goal Is Disallowed
4:00p ET
Sweden Starting Lineup
3:51p ET
France Starting Lineup
2:10p ET
France vs. Sweden How To Watch
Live Coverage for this began on 4:06p ET
share
recommended
-
Brazil, Germany, Netherlands Ready For A Supercharged Round Of 32 Slate
2026 World Cup Bracket: Full Round Of 32 Matchups
Big Bets Report: World Cup Wagering Continues At Blistering Pace
-
Martinelli Saves The Day: 4 Takeaways From Brazil's Clutch Win vs. Japan
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 19
Should Disallowed Germany Goal vs. Paraguay Have Counted? 'They Got That Wrong'
-
5 Takeaways From Paraguay's Upset Win vs. Germany In The Round Of 32
Alexi Lalas' 2026 FIFA World Cup Bracket Prediction
USA's Path To 2026 World Cup Final: Latest Projected Opponents For Round Of 16 And On
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
Brazil, Germany, Netherlands Ready For A Supercharged Round Of 32 Slate
2026 World Cup Bracket: Full Round Of 32 Matchups
Big Bets Report: World Cup Wagering Continues At Blistering Pace
-
Martinelli Saves The Day: 4 Takeaways From Brazil's Clutch Win vs. Japan
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 19
Should Disallowed Germany Goal vs. Paraguay Have Counted? 'They Got That Wrong'
-
5 Takeaways From Paraguay's Upset Win vs. Germany In The Round Of 32
Alexi Lalas' 2026 FIFA World Cup Bracket Prediction
USA's Path To 2026 World Cup Final: Latest Projected Opponents For Round Of 16 And On
Item 1 of 3