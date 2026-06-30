FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Mbappé Breaks Through
FIFA Men's World Cup

France vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Mbappé Breaks Through

Updated: Jun 30, 2026 - 5:47 PM ET

We continue Tuesday's three-match knockout round slate with Kylian Mbappé and France facing off against Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium.

France went perfect through Group I (3-0-0), while Sweden advanced as the third-place team in Group F (1-1-1).

Here are the top moments from France vs. Sweden:

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4:55p ET

France vs. Sweden Live Score

5:47p ET

Kylian Mbappé Scores The Opener

5:40p ET

Michael Olise Tried It!

5:39p ET

Olivia Rodrigo In Attendance

5:33p ET

Mbappé Shot Bounces Off The Post

5:31p ET

Save For Sweden

5:22p ET

Kylian Mbappé Scores, But Goal Is Disallowed

4:00p ET

Sweden Starting Lineup

3:51p ET

France Starting Lineup

2:10p ET

France vs. Sweden How To Watch

Live Coverage for this began on 4:06p ET
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