FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup France vs. Sweden Live Updates, Score: Mbappé Breaks Through Updated: share facebook x reddit link

We continue Tuesday's three-match knockout round slate with Kylian Mbappé and France facing off against Sweden at New York New Jersey Stadium.

France went perfect through Group I (3-0-0), while Sweden advanced as the third-place team in Group F (1-1-1).

Here are the top moments from France vs. Sweden:

10 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 4:55p ET France vs. Sweden Live Score 5:47p ET Kylian Mbappé Scores The Opener 5:40p ET Michael Olise Tried It! 5:39p ET Olivia Rodrigo In Attendance 5:33p ET Mbappé Shot Bounces Off The Post 5:31p ET Save For Sweden 5:22p ET Kylian Mbappé Scores, But Goal Is Disallowed 4:00p ET Sweden Starting Lineup 3:51p ET France Starting Lineup 2:10p ET France vs. Sweden How To Watch

share