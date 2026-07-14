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FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs Spain Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Published: Jul 14, 2026 - 1:08 PM ET
The most competitive FIFA World Cup semifinals ever kick off today at Dallas Stadium with No. 1-ranked France taking on No. 3-ranked Spain in a rematch of the Euro 2024 semifinal.
Neither France nor Spain have trailed all tournament, but only one can advance to the final against the winner of England vs. Argentina on Sunday.
Here are the top plays from France vs. Spain:
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Live Coverage for this began on 1:08p ET
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