FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup France vs. England Live Updates, Score: England Dominates First Half Updated: share facebook x reddit link

France and England will battle for a chance at the third-place trophy in the Bronze final. The two will be facing off in Miami Stadium.

With both teams coming off two disappointing matches, it can seem like all hope is lost. Though a chance at the World Cup trophy is lost, a chance to make history is still up for grabs.

France has won two of its previous three third-place matches (1958, 1986) and England has lost all third-place matches. For England, this gives them a chance at the podium for the first time, while Didier Deschamps looks to lead Les Bleus towards victory in one last hurrah.

The odds favor France at -110, but with both teams fueled by revenge from their semifinal exits, this match is anyone's to win.

Here are the top plays from France vs. England:

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Sort By Oldest 3:52p ET France vs. England Live Score 5:53p ET Halftime: England Dominating France 5:48p ET Saka Scores Again 5:40p ET England Triples Its Lead 5:37p ET What A Move By Rashford 5:20p ET Ezri Konsa Doubles England's Lead 5:15p ET England Scores Again, Goal Disallowed 5:06p ET Declan Rice Gives England An Early Lead 4:58p ET All Smiles For Both Coaches Pregame 4:01p ET France Starting Lineup 3:59p ET England Starting Lineup 3:53p ET How to Watch France vs. England

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