France vs. England Live Updates, Score: England Dominates First Half
France and England will battle for a chance at the third-place trophy in the Bronze final. The two will be facing off in Miami Stadium.
With both teams coming off two disappointing matches, it can seem like all hope is lost. Though a chance at the World Cup trophy is lost, a chance to make history is still up for grabs.
France has won two of its previous three third-place matches (1958, 1986) and England has lost all third-place matches. For England, this gives them a chance at the podium for the first time, while Didier Deschamps looks to lead Les Bleus towards victory in one last hurrah.
The odds favor France at -110, but with both teams fueled by revenge from their semifinal exits, this match is anyone's to win.
Here are the top plays from France vs. England:
Halftime: England Dominating France
Saka Scores Again
England Triples Its Lead
What A Move By Rashford
Ezri Konsa Doubles England's Lead
England Scores Again, Goal Disallowed
Declan Rice Gives England An Early Lead
All Smiles For Both Coaches Pregame
France Starting Lineup
England Starting Lineup
How to Watch France vs. England
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