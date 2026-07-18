FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. England Live Updates, Score: England Dominates First Half
FIFA Men's World Cup

France vs. England Live Updates, Score: England Dominates First Half

Updated: Jul 18, 2026 - 5:54 PM ET

France and England will battle for a chance at the third-place trophy in the Bronze final. The two will be facing off in Miami Stadium.

With both teams coming off two disappointing matches, it can seem like all hope is lost. Though a chance at the World Cup trophy is lost, a chance to make history is still up for grabs.

France has won two of its previous three third-place matches (1958, 1986) and England has lost all third-place matches. For England, this gives them a chance at the podium for the first time, while Didier Deschamps looks to lead Les Bleus towards victory in one last hurrah. 

The odds favor France at -110, but with both teams fueled by revenge from their semifinal exits, this match is anyone's to win.

Here are the top plays from France vs. England:

12 posts
Sort By Newest
3:52p ET

France vs. England Live Score

5:53p ET

Halftime: England Dominating France

5:48p ET

Saka Scores Again

5:40p ET

England Triples Its Lead

5:37p ET

What A Move By Rashford

5:20p ET

Ezri Konsa Doubles England's Lead

5:15p ET

England Scores Again, Goal Disallowed

5:06p ET

Declan Rice Gives England An Early Lead

4:58p ET

All Smiles For Both Coaches Pregame

4:01p ET

France Starting Lineup

3:59p ET

England Starting Lineup

3:53p ET

How to Watch France vs. England

Live Coverage for this began on 4:07p ET
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Spain vs. Argentina Watch Spain vs. ArgentinaWatch France vs. England Watch France vs. England
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes