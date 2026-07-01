England vs. DR Congo Live Updates, Score: DR Congo Scores In Opening Minutes

England goes up against DR Congo at Atlanta Stadium in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former enters the knockout stage as the favorite to win the match (-376) after going unbeaten in the group stage (2-1-0), while DR Congo (1-1-1) has performed above expectations, scoring its first ever World Cup goal and tying with Portugal before getting its first and only win over Uzbekistan in the group stage.