FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. DR Congo Live Updates, Score: DR Congo Scores In Opening Minutes
FIFA Men's World Cup

England vs. DR Congo Live Updates, Score: DR Congo Scores In Opening Minutes

Updated: Jul 01, 2026 - 12:10 PM ET

England, you're up!

England goes up against DR Congo at Atlanta Stadium in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former enters the knockout stage as the favorite to win the match (-376) after going unbeaten in the group stage (2-1-0), while DR Congo (1-1-1) has performed above expectations, scoring its first ever World Cup goal and tying with Portugal before getting its first and only win over Uzbekistan in the group stage.

Here are the top plays from England vs. DR Congo:

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11:20a ET

England vs. DR Congo Live Score

12:10p ET

DR Congo Draws First Blood!

11:55a ET

What Should Expectations Be For England?

11:26a ET

England Lineup Change

Live Coverage for this began on 12:08p ET
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