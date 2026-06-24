8:09p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Czechia vs. Mexico Live Updates, Score: Second Half Underway
Updated: Jun 24, 2026 - 10:06 PM ET
Mexico has already secured the top spot in Group A, but it will be chasing history in its group stage final against Czechia at Mexico City Stadium.
With two wins in its first two group stage matches, Mexico has the opportunity to complete a perfect group stage at the World Cup for the first time ever. It won't come easy, though, as it will be facing a highly-motivated Czechia side that needs a win or a draw to stay in the tournament.
Here are the top plays from Czechia vs. Mexico:
8 posts
9:52p ET
Group A Halftime Update
9:40p ET
Israel Reyes Attempts Bicycle Kick
9:24p ET
Scoreless At The First Hydration Break
9:11p ET
Chance For Czechia
8:52p ET
Gilberto Mora Makes History With Start
8:21p ET
Czechia Starting Lineup
8:17p ET
Mexico Starting Lineup
Live Coverage for this began on 8:13p ET
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