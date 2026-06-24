FIFA Men's World Cup
Czechia vs. Mexico Live Updates, Score: Second Half Underway
FIFA Men's World Cup

Czechia vs. Mexico Live Updates, Score: Second Half Underway

Updated: Jun 24, 2026 - 10:06 PM ET

Mexico has already secured the top spot in Group A, but it will be chasing history in its group stage final against Czechia at Mexico City Stadium. 

With two wins in its first two group stage matches, Mexico has the opportunity to complete a perfect group stage at the World Cup for the first time ever. It won't come easy, though, as it will be facing a highly-motivated Czechia side that needs a win or a draw to stay in the tournament.

Here are the top plays from Czechia vs. Mexico:

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8:09p ET

Czechia vs. Mexico Live Score, How To Watch

9:52p ET

Group A Halftime Update

9:40p ET

Israel Reyes Attempts Bicycle Kick

9:24p ET

Scoreless At The First Hydration Break

9:11p ET

Chance For Czechia

8:52p ET

Gilberto Mora Makes History With Start

8:21p ET

Czechia Starting Lineup

8:17p ET

Mexico Starting Lineup

Live Coverage for this began on 8:13p ET
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