FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Czechia vs. South Africa Live Updates, Score: Czechia Leads At Halftime Updated: share facebook x reddit link

We got a Group A smackdown on tap!

Czechia and South Africa meet in a crucial clash in Kansas City on Thursday (live on FOX/FOX One), with both sides already under immense pressure to secure their first positive result of the 2026 World Cup.

Czechia, led by Tomáš Souček, is hoping to regain its confidence after a 2-1 loss to South Korea, while the Bafana Banana is still searching for its first points of the tournament following a 2-0 loss to Mexico. Czechia is favored vs. South Africa with -132 odds.

Here are the top plays from Czechia vs. South Africa:

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Sort By Oldest 11:14a ET Czechia vs. South Africa Live Scoreboard 12:51p ET HALFTIME: Czechia 1, South Africa 0 12:25p ET Hydration Check 12:09p ET GOAL! 11:59a ET It Means A Lot ...

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