FIFA Men's World Cup
Czechia vs. South Africa Live Updates, Score: Czechia Leads At Halftime
FIFA Men's World Cup

Czechia vs. South Africa Live Updates, Score: Czechia Leads At Halftime

Updated: Jun 18, 2026 - 12:51 PM ET

We got a Group A smackdown on tap!

Czechia and South Africa meet in a crucial clash in Kansas City on Thursday (live on FOX/FOX One), with both sides already under immense pressure to secure their first positive result of the 2026 World Cup.

Czechia, led by Tomáš Souček, is hoping to regain its confidence after a 2-1 loss to South Korea, while the Bafana Banana is still searching for its first points of the tournament following a 2-0 loss to Mexico. Czechia is favored vs. South Africa with -132 odds.

Here are the top plays from Czechia vs. South Africa:

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11:14a ET

Czechia vs. South Africa Live Scoreboard

12:51p ET

HALFTIME: Czechia 1, South Africa 0

12:25p ET

Hydration Check

12:09p ET

GOAL!

11:59a ET

It Means A Lot ...

Live Coverage for this began on 12:49p ET
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