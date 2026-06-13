FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Brazil vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Underway From New York New Jersey Stadium Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Brazil vs. Morocco live score and updates at the 2026 World Cup. Follow every goal, card, and highlight in real time. Don't miss a moment!

Here are the top plays from Brazil vs. Morocco:

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Sort By Oldest 6:05p ET FOX Pregame Crew Predicts A Brazil Victory 5:48p ET Brazil Aims To Keep World Cup Opening-Match Streak Alive 5:19p ET Starting Lineups For Brazil vs. Morocco 5:00p ET Neymar Arrives To New York New Jersey Stadium

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