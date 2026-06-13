FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Underway From New York New Jersey Stadium
FIFA Men's World Cup

Brazil vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Underway From New York New Jersey Stadium

Updated: Jun 13, 2026 - 6:06 PM ET

Brazil vs. Morocco live score and updates at the 2026 World Cup. Follow every goal, card, and highlight in real time. Don't miss a moment!

Here are the top plays from Brazil vs. Morocco:

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6:05p ET

FOX Pregame Crew Predicts A Brazil Victory

5:48p ET

Brazil Aims To Keep World Cup Opening-Match Streak Alive

5:19p ET

Starting Lineups For Brazil vs. Morocco

5:00p ET

Neymar Arrives To New York New Jersey Stadium

Live Coverage for this began on 6:06p ET
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