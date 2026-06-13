6:05p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil vs. Morocco Live Updates, Score: Underway From New York New Jersey Stadium
Updated: Jun 13, 2026 - 6:06 PM ET
Brazil vs. Morocco live score and updates at the 2026 World Cup. Follow every goal, card, and highlight in real time. Don't miss a moment!
Here are the top plays from Brazil vs. Morocco:
4 posts
5:48p ET
Brazil Aims To Keep World Cup Opening-Match Streak Alive
5:19p ET
Starting Lineups For Brazil vs. Morocco
5:00p ET
Neymar Arrives To New York New Jersey Stadium
Live Coverage for this began on 6:06p ET
share
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Favored; USA Surges After Opening Win
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Scores, Schedule, Dates for Every Match
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Favored; USA Surges After Opening Win
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
Item 1 of 3